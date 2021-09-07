Olivia Holt Is Still Finding Herself

In 2019, it seemed as if Olivia Holt had found something like freedom: She'd landed a leading role beside Aubrey Joseph on the Freeform hit Cloak & Dagger, a Marvel cross-over series. The sci-fi-infused romance, while undoubtedly a fantastical superhero romp, had a darker underbelly that the young actress and singer could never have explored as a screen queen for Disney Channel, where she'd spent the majority of her career. Finally, here was something meaty and—dare she admit it—dark. A welcome signal that the world would finally let her grow up.