Sundays 9/12/21 – 10/17/21: Detour on Route 10R for Concerts in the Park Series, Pleasanton

Each Sunday from September 12, 2021 through October 17, 2021, a detour will be in place on the Route 10R for the Concerts in the Park series in Downtown Pleasanton. The detour shown below will be in place when Neal Street is closed between First Street and Railroad Avenue from approximately 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. As a result, the two Route 10R stops in that area will not be served. Instead, during those hours, the Route 10R will use the Route 8 bus stops located on each side of First Street at Neal.