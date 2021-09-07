CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired Craftsman in Los Angeles Asks $2.4M

Cover picture for the articleFeaturing art glass windows designed by Wright, an old hunting cabin is now an A-list residence in the Hollywood Hills. A precursor to the Craftsman style, this storied home in Los Angeles was once a hunting cabin—one of four cabins the original owner, the father of four daughters, built on the property. (The others remain, though on separate lots.) There’s some debate over its exact age: While the title dates the home to 1921, it is believed to have been built in 1904 as one of the first residences in Hollywood Heights. Throughout the years, a number of entertainment industry giants have called it home, including Ian McKellen, Daniel Craig, and Robert Downey Jr.

