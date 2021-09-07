Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers (87-51) face the St. Louis Cardinals (69-67) Tuesday in the second game of their four-game series. First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium. Let’s analyze the lines around the Dodgers vs. Cardinals odds with MLB picks and predictions.

The Dodgers will have a bullpen game with RHP Corey Knebel (3-0, 3.12 ERA) opening for the fourth time this season. He has allowed 6 ER on 13 H and 6 BB with 19 K through 17 1/3 IP spanning three starts and 16 relief appearances.

Pitched 2 scoreless innings in his last outing when he opened against the San Francisco Giants Friday.

Didn’t allow a run in 15 of his 19 appearances this season.

Cardinals LHP J.A. Happ (8-7, 6.20 ERA) makes his 26th start of the year and seventh with the Cardinals. He has a 1.53 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9 and 7.0 K/9 through 127 2/3 IP.

Since being traded from the Minnesota Twins to the Cardinals, Happ is 3-1 and has allowed more than 2 earned runs just once.

That one time was his last start and it wasn’t a good one. He allowed 7 runs on 8 hits and 2 walks in only 1 inning against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday.

Dodgers at Cardinals odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 6 p.m. ET.

Money line: Dodgers -155 (bet $155 to win $100) | Cardinals +125 (bet $100 to win $125)

Dodgers -155 (bet $155 to win $100) | Cardinals +125 (bet $100 to win $125) Against the spread/ATS: Dodgers -1.5 (+105) | Cardinals +1.5 (-130)

Dodgers -1.5 (+105) | Cardinals +1.5 (-130) Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Dodgers 5, Cardinals 3

The Dodgers took the opener of the series and have won five of their last seven, nine of their last 13 and 22 of their last 28 games. They are 41-28 on the road.

The Cardinals lost four of their last five games and are 1-3 against the Dodgers on the season. They are 0-2 when Happ starts at home.

Take the DODGERS (-155).

FANTASY BASEBALL: Serious about winning your league? Sign up for BaseballHQ.com to dominate the competition. Subscribe now!

The Dodgers are 66-72 ATS overall and 34-35 ATS on the road. They covered the spread only twice in their last six games. Seventeen of their last 25 wins were by at least 2 runs, though. Their two wins when Knebel opens were both by at least 2 runs.

The Cardinals are 68-68 ATS overall but 29-37 ATS at home. Four of their last five losses were by more than 1 run.

Take the DODGERS -1.5 (+105).

Only 42.6% of the games at Busch Stadium went Over the projected total.

Only one of the last 13 games for the Dodgers had a total of 9 or more runs. None of the three games Knebel opened had a total of more than 8 runs.

Four of the Cardinals’ last six games had a total of more than 8 runs.

Take UNDER 8.5 (+105).

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.