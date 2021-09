Mike Irwin, the famously grouchy Arkansas sportscaster who has been covering the Hogs since the 1970s, grew up in Lubbock, Texas. So when he discussing his dislike for Texas football, he’s doing it from the perspective of someone who has been in the shadow of Texas sports (from the Longhorns’ viewpoint) for an entire lifetime, either around Texas Tech growing up or around Arkansas as a professional.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO