Santa Fe County, NM

State reports more than 2,500 coronavirus cases over four days

By The New Mexican
Santafe New Mexican.com
 6 days ago

State health officials on Tuesday said New Mexico lost 10 more victims to COVID-19, with 2,510 cases over a four-day period spanning Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. One of the victims who died was a woman in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The state Department of Health said she was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. Other victims included two women from Bernalillo County, a man from Chaves County, a man from Curry County, two women and a man from Eddy County and a man and woman from San Juan County.

www.santafenewmexican.com

