Carroll College women's basketball releases 2021-22 schedule

HELENA – Carroll College women's basketball head coach Rachelle Sayers has announced her team's schedule for the upcoming season. "We have an extremely challenging preseason schedule. We are playing the defending National Champions as well as the National runner-up," Sayers said. "I have always been a big believer in playing the best competition you can in the preseason. I want to know where our weaknesses are early so we can get them addressed. We return a lot of players with a ton of experience, I definitely think they are up for the challenges that this schedule presents."