KWEB Extends Its Rally; Up 24% In Last 12 Trading Days

China has been one of the financial markets' biggest stories in 2021 and nowhere is that better represented than in the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB). The fund, which at one point was down nearly 60% from its 2021 high on the heels of the Chinese government cracking down on the regulatory environment for its biggest internet and e-commerce names, has been on a two-week tear. Since August 19th, KWEB has returned a very volatile 24% on strong trading volume.

source: StockCharts

Of course, that 24% returns follows up huge losses for the fund this year. KWEB began plunging almost immediately when the Chinese government went after the likes of Alibaba and Tencent and continued by targeting the education sector and the video game industry. You could argue that tighter regulations have been necessary for a while and the country has a long way to go to catch up with the rest of the world, but the implementation of those regulations has been no less painful.

Even after the latest rally, KWEB is still down 47% year-to-date.

source: YCharts

Amazingly, investors never gave up on KWEB. This year has seen equity investors buying the dip at almost every opportunity and this ETF has seen inflows only get larger as the losses mounted.

KWEB started the year as a $3.5 billion fund. Today, it manages about $7.6 billion to become the largest China ETF in the marketplace.

I covered KWEB (and other China ETFs) in some detail over the past several weeks. My take on China is that if you're willing to stomach some of the short-term volatility, which is likely to continue until we get a sense that the Chinese government is ready to slow its pace of regulatory implementation, this represents a nice entry opportunity.

China is still the 2nd largest economy in the world (soon to become the 1st) and getting the opportunity to buy at such discounted levels could be quite attractive if you're willing and able to hold on for the long-term. KWEB is often considered a tech ETF, but it's really more of a consumer discretionary ETF, so it will be cyclically sensitive to changes in the economy.

If you're looking for alternatives, the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is only down 25% from its high and the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG), of which China accounts for about 30% of assets, is a little more than 5% off of its 2021 high.