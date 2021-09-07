Why Active Listening is an Act of Compassion
Over the past year, it’s become vital for everyone to learn better communication skills. Yet, despite all the hi-tech, conversing with another still depends on your words, tone, and body language. But that is from the speaker’s side of the conversation. What about the receiver? Your primary goal is to actively listen to the talker to understand what is being conveyed. This active listening is a genuine act of compassion you show to the speaker.thriveglobal.com
