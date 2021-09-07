Byron Jefferson Statham

A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born October 17, 1968 in Baton Rouge, LA and was 53 years of age. He was a U.S. Army Veteran where he served on the Infantry(Manchu). He is survived by his mother, Susan Wall; brother, Aaron Statham; niece, Alison Statham; numerous cousins and family. Preceded in death by his father, Byron “Sam” Statham; grandparents, Archie and Paul Jean Wall and Tom and Jenell Statham. Graveside Services will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA at 1:00PM Tuesday, September 14, 2021. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.