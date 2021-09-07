Centers for Medicare and Medicaid offer funding for Colorado’s Reinsurance Program
DENVER – On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that it is now offering funding to Colorado and 12 other states to support the Affordable Care Act Section 1332 reinsurance waivers. This nearly $50 million for Colorado’s Reinsurance Program comes from expanded subsidies of individuals buying health insurance from the individual market, instead of an employer, as part of the American Rescue Plan.www.fox21news.com
