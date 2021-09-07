Job Fair Seeking 5,000 Workers For LAX, SoFi Stadium Openings

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Five thousand jobs at LAX and SoFi Stadium are up for grabs at a hiring fair this week in Inglewood.

More than 45 employers will be on hand at Thursday’s hiring fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoFi Stadium, 1001 Stadium Drive, in Inglewood. Available positions range from the airlines, concessions, food services, hospitality, retail, administration, construction, and security.

“The breadth of available jobs is a reflection of the diversity of Los Angeles job seekers, and we are excited that the LAX and SoFi Stadium Hiring Fair will connect future employees with our partners to support Los Angeles’ economic recovery,” Michelle Schwartz, chief corporate strategy and affairs officer for Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement.

Registration is required for the fair and organizers say COVID-19 protocols – including physical distancing and mandatory face masks — will be in place. More than 1,500 job seekers had registered for the fair as of Saturday.