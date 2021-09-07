CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Job Fair Seeking 5,000 Workers For LAX, SoFi Stadium Openings

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKrvs_0bpD0ZUy00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Five thousand jobs at LAX and SoFi Stadium are up for grabs at a hiring fair this week in Inglewood.

More than 45 employers will be on hand at Thursday’s hiring fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoFi Stadium, 1001 Stadium Drive, in Inglewood. Available positions range from the airlines, concessions, food services, hospitality, retail, administration, construction, and security.

“The breadth of available jobs is a reflection of the diversity of Los Angeles job seekers, and we are excited that the LAX and SoFi Stadium Hiring Fair will connect future employees with our partners to support Los Angeles’ economic recovery,” Michelle Schwartz, chief corporate strategy and affairs officer for Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement.

Registration is required for the fair and organizers say COVID-19 protocols – including physical distancing and mandatory face masks — will be in place. More than 1,500 job seekers had registered for the fair as of Saturday.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Workers For Lax#Cbsla#Sofi Stadium Hiring Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
74K+
Followers
17K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy