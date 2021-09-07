Dec. 23, 1956 – Aug. 31, 2021

Graveside funeral services for Mary Jean Cothren, 64, of Meadville, were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Pilgrims Rest Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

She was born Dec. 23, 1956, in Phoenix, Ariz., and then adopted by Hubert and Johnnie Lee Cothren. She passed from this life on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

Ms. Cothren enjoyed playing games on her computer and loved her dogs.

She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

Survivors include her son, Brian Cothren of Corpus Christi, Texas; her grandson, Tyler Cothren of Corpus Christi, Texas; her sister, Sharon Alvarez of Meadville; her nephew, Jonathan Alvarez and wife, Brandi, of Beeville, Texas; and a host of family and friends.

The family requests memorial donations be sent to Pilgrims Rest Primitive Baptist Church.

