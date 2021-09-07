CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stress master or stress junkie

By Alison Coughlan
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe goal should focus not be to sustain ourselves in a state of stress but to achieve mastery over stress. This requires a proactive focus on addressing the causes of our stress and adopting practices to reduce and relieve stress. In our work lives, unhealthy social and cultural norms can work against meaningful efforts to prevent or reduce stress. Demand for our services, competing priorities, relentless resource constraints and system frustrations can keep us activated and in a contact state of arousal.

