CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Football teams shine in return to 11-on-11

By Adam Aucoin Staff Writer
Times-Argus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into last Friday, nobody knew what to expect when the the ball was kicked off under the bright lights that illuminated the gridiron below them. It was the first time in nearly two years, outside of August’s Shrine Bowl, that an 11-on-11 high school football game was played on Green Mountain State soil.

www.timesargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
ladailypost.com

Hilltopper Swimming & Diving Team Fundraiser Sept. 11

Team captains Sylvia Holesinger, Andy Corliss and Kamaya Ronning invite the community to the LAHS Swim Team Waffle pool party fundraiser Sept. 11 at East Park Pool. Courtesy/Stu Corliss. LAHS Swim Coach. The Los Alamos High School Swimming and Diving team will host a Waffle Pool Party Fundraiser at East...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
FOX 21 Online

UMD Football Team to Celebrate Military Appreciation Day on 20th Anniversary of 9/11

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday, the UMD football team will host Minnesota State Mankato for their home opener at Malosky Stadium. It will also be Military Appreciation Day on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Some of the players will be wearing decals on their helmets to honor a member of the military or a first responder. The Bulldogs say they are extra motivated for their biggest event of the season.
DULUTH, MN
Monroe Evening News

Erie Mason football game against Adrian Madison called off

ERIE – Erie Mason’s football game against Adrian Madison Friday has been called off. According to Madison’s Facebook page, the school cancelled the game because of COVID-19 tracing within the football team. “I just found out about it not too long ago,” Mason coach Steve Bowers said about 10 p.m....
ERIE, MI
9News

Colorado State football collapses in loss to SEC bottom-feeder Vanderbilt

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two bad teams, one weird, crazy game and another awful result for the Colorado State football team. The Rams lost 24-21 to Vanderbilt on a last-minute field goal after blowing a 14-point lead. Vanderbilt’s Joseph Bulovas hit a 39-yard field goal with 19 seconds left to give Vanderbilt the win late Saturday night at Canvas Stadium.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Messenger

No. 11 Triton football team preparing for 2021 kickoff

Right out of the gates, Jesse Montalto is going to learn a few things about his Iowa Central football team. The No. 11 (NJCAA Div. I) Tritons take on ninth-ranked (NJCAA Div. I) Lackawanna on Sunday in Fort Wayne, Ind. at St. Francis University. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
FOOTBALL
Times-Argus

Zack Wilson

Wilson was in the zone on offense, defense and special teams to fuel the Crimson Tide's 20-14 come-from-behind victory over Lyndon during the season opener for both teams. Wilson excelled as a punter, kicker, tight end and defensive back to help Spaulding rally from a 14-0 halftime deficit. He jump-started the Tide offense 49 seconds into the third quarter, returning the ball for a 33-yard touchdown after establishing possession during a sack. Spaulding's six-point advantage was in danger of disappearing during a Lyndon drive late in the fourth quarter, but Wilson stepped up again to save the day. He sacked Lyndon quarterback Zach Hale on the Vikings' final fourth-down situation, allowing the Tide to run down the clock on the final play. Wilson and the Tide will travel to play Mount Mansfield at 1 p.m. Saturday.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Football Teams#Hurricanes#American Football#Hobart College#Burton Academy#Colchester#U 32#Hartford#Hilltoppers#Bfa St#Albans#Bba#St Johnsbury#Tigers#Brattleboro#Patriots#Raiders#Windsor#Division Iii
Times-Argus

Field hockey teams prepare for tough tests

Red, yellow, orange and gold. The fall colors of Vermont draw tourists from all over to watch the hillsides explode into a marvelous display. When it comes to fall sports, you can add a healthy dose of purple. The Bellows Falls football team is flexing its muscle after an eye-catching win over Brattleboro in the season opener. And the BF field hockey is, well, the BF field hockey team.
RUTLAND, VT
Times-Argus

Roundup: Spaulding downs Milton, 4-2

BARRE — The Spaulding girls soccer team was determined to snap a nine-year playoff losing streak last fall. The Crimson Tide were focussed on keeping another streak intact during Wednesday’s 2021 opener. Goals by Paige Allen, Chloe Mattson, Sage MacAuley and Julia Fewer lifted the Tide to a 4-2 victory...
Times-Argus

Amherst rallies past Norwich, 2-1

NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University men’s soccer team fought tooth and nail for 90 minutes against defending NCAA Division III national runner-up Amherst College. After building an early lead, the Cadets were overmatched at the end during a 2-1 loss to the Mammoths on Sabine Field at Haynes Family Stadium.
NORWICH, VT
Times-Argus

Montpelier girls build from scratch

Girls soccer coaching changes have been a constant theme the last few years in the Capital City. One thing that’s remained the same is a high caliber of execution on the pitch. Justin Geibel made his debut as the Solons’ bench boss during Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Middlebury. The 2008...
MONTPELIER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Times-Argus

Roundup: Harwood rallies to earn 1-1 tie

DUXBURY — The combination of fast reflexes, steady perseverance and non-stop hustle helped Emma Ravelin put her stamp on Thursday’s season-opening girls soccer match. The Harwood senior scored in signature fashion during the 67th minute, allowing the Highlanders to salvage a 1-1 draw with Mount Mansfield. A four-year starter, Ravelin followed up a shot by Louisa Thomsen and buried the rebound outside the right post.
SOCCER
Times-Argus

Weekend Warriors: Key football games on tap

It’s not often that you get a fresh matchup in high school football, but one of those is set to take place on Saturday in Manchester. Rutland and Burr and Burton are rivals in every sport they play and have produced countless classics on the soccer pitch, the basketball court and in many other sports.
HIGH SCHOOL
Times-Argus

Quinnipiac women defeat UVM, 3-1

Quinnipiac scored two second-half goals to pull away from Vermont in a 3-1 women’s soccer victory. The Bobcats improved to 4-0, matching their best start since 2012. The Catamounts fall to 3-2. “This was a tough game on the road for us today,” Vermont coach Kristi Huizenga said. “In the...
MONTPELIER, VT
Times-Argus

Crimson Tide girls ready to roll

Spaulding girls soccer endured character-building playoff losses for nearly a decade before finally breaking through with a victory over Brattleboro last fall. With the bulk of that 2020 team back this year, the sky’s the limit for coach Rob Moran and the Crimson Tide. A promising performance in Wednesday’s season...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Times-Argus

MHS boys to host long-awaited opener

Montpelier waited 24 years before capturing its second boys soccer title in school history last fall. The defending champs will begin their long road to a title defense at 1 p.m. Saturday with a home match against Spaulding. The season opener is later than normal, but the lead-up to the cross-town clash has involved a lot more than just rest and relaxation.
Times-Argus

Roundup: Seiler, Solons soar past Crimson Tide

It's only natural for any Central Vermont soccer coach to get excited when they hear about a foreign exchange student who's trying out for their team. A lot of times the early-season anticipation and hype ends in disappointment. But every once in awhile that athlete singlehandedly turns an average side into a title contender.
MONTPELIER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy