Football teams shine in return to 11-on-11

Wilson was in the zone on offense, defense and special teams to fuel the Crimson Tide's 20-14 come-from-behind victory over Lyndon during the season opener for both teams. Wilson excelled as a punter, kicker, tight end and defensive back to help Spaulding rally from a 14-0 halftime deficit. He jump-started the Tide offense 49 seconds into the third quarter, returning the ball for a 33-yard touchdown after establishing possession during a sack. Spaulding's six-point advantage was in danger of disappearing during a Lyndon drive late in the fourth quarter, but Wilson stepped up again to save the day. He sacked Lyndon quarterback Zach Hale on the Vikings' final fourth-down situation, allowing the Tide to run down the clock on the final play. Wilson and the Tide will travel to play Mount Mansfield at 1 p.m. Saturday.

