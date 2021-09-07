CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: “Candyman” crafts terror from real-world fears

By Jackson Noel
theithacan.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre people still scared of the boogeyman in 2021? Probably not, and with actual global turmoil affecting our daily lives, little room is left to fear creatures that go bump in the night. However, what if the boogeyman was a direct product of the current environment? What if generational trauma from centuries of racism and violence in America produced a hook-wielding specter? Bernard Rose’s 1992 film “Candyman” waded into horror with social commentary, but Nia DaCosta’s 2021 sequel-cum-remake of the same name crafts a uniquely strange terror out of real–world fears.

theithacan.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Clive Barker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Goldwyn Mayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies

Comments / 0

Community Policy