19-year-old struck and killed by lightning in Manatee County

A 19-year-old was killed after being hit by lightning Tuesday afternoon, deputies said.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said just before 3 p.m., roofers were working on top of multiple apartments in the area, including one on Skip Jack Loop in Bradenton, when they saw a flash and heard a loud bang.

The Sheriff's Office says the victim’s brother, who was also on the roof, turned around and saw his brother lying on the roof unconscious and not breathing after the strike. The Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Jesus Olvera-Aguilar.

MCSO said first responders performed life-saving measures but weren't able to revive the victim. The Sheriff's Office says detectives found evidence to support that the victim had been struck by lightning and says the case is being ruled an accidental death.

A neighbor told ABC Action News she called 911 after she heard the loud noise.

“I was in the kitchen just doing my things there, and I heard this huge noise, and it was like a big explosion. It was a huge explosion. I opened the door right away, run with my cellphone, and I saw the guys on the roof working there," said Neia Conceicao. "The first thing that I thought was, 'What happened, was it lightning?"

ABC Action Weather Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says lightning deaths can happen where it isn't raining in that spot. It's called a "Bolt from the Blue."