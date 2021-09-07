RedHawks outfielder Jordan George named to American Association all-star team

FARGO — Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks outfielder Jordan George was selected for the American Association baseball postseason All-Star Team on Tuesday. George had 111 hits with a .332 batting average (sixth in the AA) in 92 regular-season games. He finished with 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 80 RBIs (sixth-most in the league). George boasted a .436 on-base percentage, fourth-highest in the AA, and had a streak of 50 games where he reached base at least once.