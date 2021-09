Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Blues coach Craig Berube believes Vladimir Tarasenko will remain with the team despite a request to be traded. “I expect ‘Vladi’ to play for us. I’m going to treat him like every other player. And yeah, he asked to be traded, and things happen, but again, you know, we want Vladi to play good hockey for us. … He’s going to have a role on the team like he always has, we’ll deal with it internally and we’ll go from there.” [NHL.com]

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO