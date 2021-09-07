William “Bubba” Moore 1992 - 2021

William “Bubba” Moore, 28, passed away September 5, 2021, in Junction City, Missouri. He was born on October 23, 1992, to Gene & Christina (Bierbrodt) Moore. Coming from Coffeyville in 2009, Bubba was a Great Bend resident. He was a mechanic and truck driver for Innovative Livestock Services and Crawford Express for several years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and horses. Bubba was a very generous man and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.