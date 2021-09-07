CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Bend, KS

William “Bubba” Moore 1992 - 2021

Great Bend Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam “Bubba” Moore, 28, passed away September 5, 2021, in Junction City, Missouri. He was born on October 23, 1992, to Gene & Christina (Bierbrodt) Moore. Coming from Coffeyville in 2009, Bubba was a Great Bend resident. He was a mechanic and truck driver for Innovative Livestock Services and Crawford Express for several years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and horses. Bubba was a very generous man and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

www.gbtribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
State
Texas State
City
Galesburg, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Tribune, KS
Great Bend, KS
Obituaries
City
Coffeyville, KS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angola#Gene Christina#Crawford Express

Comments / 0

Community Policy