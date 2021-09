NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Larry D. Clark, 77 a resident of 5 Lakeshore Drive, Norwood, will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the New Testament Church in Massena with Pastor MaryElaine Cline presiding. Family and friends may call at the home of Larry and Tammy, 5 Lakeshore Drive in Norwood on Friday from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m.