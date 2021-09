Olympic Gold Medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui Verbally Commits to Swim in NCAA at Indiana University. Six weeks after he won a shocking Olympic gold medal in the men’s 400 freestyle, Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui is taking his talents to college swimming. Hafnaoui, 18, hails from Tunis, and he will head to Bloomington in the fall of 2022 to compete for the Hoosiers.