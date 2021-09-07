‘Dead by Daylight Mobile’ Will Add Pinhead from Hellraiser Later This Year

Alongside today’s update and announcement for Dead by Daylight on PC and consoles, Behaviour Interactive revealed that Pinhead will come to Dead by Daylight Mobile before the end of the year. More details are not available as of this writing. Hopefully the update isn’t too far away. If you’ve not played Dead by Daylight Mobile yet, you can get it for free on iOS and Android. Check it out on the App Store here and Google Play here. It is pretty accessible with the training mode update. Head over to our forum thread here for more discussion around the game. Have you been playing Dead by Daylight Mobile recently and what do you think of the recent collaborations?