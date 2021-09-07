CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Deputies: Man stole backpack from dead motorcyclist after fatal wreck in Polk County

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bartow man faces theft and tampering with evidence charges after deputies say he tried to steal from a dead motorcyclist during a fatal crash Monday. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said that around 6 p.m., Brittany Young, 32, of Bartow was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on Old Connersville Road while leaving Connersville Bait and Tackle with two passengers — 30-year-old Christopher Moore and 29-year-old Anthony Spurlock, both from Bartow.

