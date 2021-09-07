Numbers, Statistics and Lies: Week 2

Once the first quarter passed us by on Saturday, there was much less wailing and gnashing of teeth by Husker fans. That is, until Illinois lost to UTSA, but I digress. We’ll take a look at a few numbers this week, but with the caveat - it was against Fordham. Frankly, the numbers should look pretty good and the play calling should be about working on some things Nebraska needs to improve. Do you remember that sequence (I believe in the third quarter) where the Huskers ran about three swing passes in a row with the blocking getting better on each?