Novant Health will reopen mass COVID-19 testing site because of increased demand

SALISBURY — Due to increased demand, Novant Health will reopen a mass COVID-19 testing site near Rowan Medical Center. Starting Wednesday, the testing site at 315 Mocksville Ave. will be open to the general public from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The site is next to Community Care Clinic and Prevent Child Abuse Rowan. Appointments are not required and you don’t need to be a Novant Health patient to get tested.