Geraldine “Geri” Zumo Fontenot earned her wings at 4:17 p.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge. She was born on April 17, 1944 and was 77 years old. She was the mother of 4 children, Patrick Fontenot, Olivia Fontenot-Foret (husband, Paul), Jason Fontenot, and Jolie Fontenot-Bowlin (husband, Donnie); and 3 grandchildren, Kala, Ernest, and Shelly. She is survived by her most beloved pet, Kit Kat. She is also survived by siblings, Shirley Zumo Link, Patricia Zumo Ducote (husband, Mike), Jessie Zumo, and John V. Zumo (wife, Dianna); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Fontenot; parents, John V. Zumo Sr., and Helen Voshberg-Zumo. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Thursday, September 9, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.