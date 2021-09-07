CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel’s Mobileye Introduces New Robotaxi, Will Enter Service Next Year

 6 days ago

Intel’s Mobileeye has used the Munich Motor Show to unveil their “road-ready” autonomous ride-hailing vehicle. Based on the Nio ES8, the model has been equipped with 11 different cameras, radar sensors and a variety of lidar units. They enable the vehicle to see its surroundings and all of this information is processed by the Mobileye Drive system, which features eight EyeQ 5 SoCs and is small enough to fit in a compartment beneath the load floor.

