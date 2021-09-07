Oregon reports 5,821 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 54 new deaths over four days – Sept. 3-6; Tillamook County adds 69 more cases

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 54 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,326, the Oregon Health Authority reported today September 7, 2021. Oregon Health Authority reported 5,821 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 289,649. The totals reflect data reported by local health officials over four days, between Sept. 3 and Sept.6.