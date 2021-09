NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Residents will have the opportunity this Saturday to learn about- and submit comments on- the Azalea Drive Safety Improvements project. Charleston County Public Works will hold a "pop-up information meeting" on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grove Corner Grocery, 2301 Cosgrove Avenue, Suite A, in North Charleston.