NBA 2K22 Reveals More Info About The City & MyCareer

2K Games revealed more details in their latest NBA 2K22 Courtside Report about both MyCareer as well as The City within the game. As you might suspect this time around, there are a whole new set of challenges, rewards, original quest-driven narrative, cutscenes, and vibe within the city that make this a totally different experience than the previous game. This one seems a little more inviting to a degree, but make no mistake, it comes with so fierce game. We have a few notes on it below from the team as we wait for the game to drop on Friday, September 10th.