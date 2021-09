Leading his team to a monster win over a ranked LSU team on Saturday night, and moving his team to a 2-0 start on the season all while being extremely active within the NIL landscape, the inaugural NIL U MVP Athlete of the Week is UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Combining for 260 yards in the air and throwing for 3 TD’s, Thompson-Robinson led the Bruins to a massive upset in front of a primetime audience.