Rusk and Troup make debuts in #bEASTTexas Fab 15 polls

Rusk and Troup, both 2-0 after their respective wins on Friday night, debuted in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 polls on Tuesday.

The Eagles, who roughed up Crockett, 47-21, checked in at No. 12 in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll while the Tigers, who clobbered Carlisle, 41-26, landed in the No. 15 spot in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll.

There was no change at the top of either poll as undefeated Carthage (large schools) and Tatum (small schools) held on to their No. 1 rankings.

Carthage and Tatum both received 13 first-place votes and received 223 points in the Class 6A/5A/4A and Class 3A/2A/TAPPS polls, respectively.

Gilmer and Texas High remained in the Nos. 2 and 3 spots in the 6A/5A/4A poll. Tyler Legacy (2-0) moved up to No. 4, and Longview is at No. 5. Legacy hosts Longview at 7 p.m. Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Troup (2-0) joined the small school poll at No. 15 with 27 points, just behind Winnsboro (28 points) and just ahead of White Oak (26 points).

Rusk hosts Palestine (1-1) on Friday while Troup is slated to entertain winless Bullard.

Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.

———

#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15

6A/5A/4A

Team Points Record Last Week

1. Carthage (13) 223 2-0 1

2. Gilmer 203 2-0 2

3. Texas High 183 1-0 3

4. Tyler Legacy (2) 180 2-0 5

5. Longview 175 1-1 4

6. Chapel Hill 135 2-0 11

7. Kilgore 132 2-0 7

8. Van 100 2-0 11

9. Lindale 98 1-1 10

10. Pleasant Grove 97 1-1 6

11. Pine Tree 70 1-1 8

12. Rusk 64 2-0 NR

13. Lufkin 46 1-1 15

14. Athens 39 2-0 NR

15. Tyler 23 0-2 13

Others receiving votes: Paris 17; Whitehouse 5; Jasper 3; Henderson 2; Palestine 2; Spring Hill 1.

Dropped out: No. 12 Whitehouse, No. 14 Paris.

3A/2A/TAPPS

Team Points Record Last Week

1. Tatum (13) 223 2-0 1

2. Mount Vernon 191 2-0 5

3. Gladewater (1) 187 0-1 3

4. West Rusk 181 2-0 6

5. Timpson (1) 179 2-0 8

6. Waskom 125 1-1 2

7. Tenaha 123 2-0 9

8. Daingerfield 100 1-1 7

9. Harmony 93 2-0 10

10. Mineola 90 1-1 10

11. Malakoff 89 0-2 4

12. Beckville 56 2-0 14

13. Elysian Fields 48 1-1 13

14. Winnsboro 28 1-1 10

15. Troup 27 2-0 NR

Others receiving votes: White Oak 26; Jefferson 17; Garrison 10; Elkhart 4; Paul Pewitt 2.

Dropped out: No. 15 Brook Hill.