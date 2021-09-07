2 adults, 2 children identified in suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake, police say

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Four people, including two children, are dead following what Avon Lake police are calling a suspected murder-suicide.

According to Avon Lake police, officers responded to a home in the 32500 block of English Turn around 1:18 p.m. for a welfare check.

"The officers observed a suspicious condition inside the house, and requested detectives to respond," police said.

Once entry was made inside the house, police found two adults and two children inside dead. It appears they had been shot.

They have been identified as 50-year-old Jeffrey Hull, 46-year-old Heidi Hull, 9-year-old Garrett Hull and 6-year-old Grant Hull, police said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting Avon Lake police detectives with the investigation.

The children were students at Erieview Elementary. Garrett was in fourth grade, Grant was in first grade.

"This kind of tragedy is not understandable by anybody and everybody is devastated," said Superintendent Bob Scott. "The family was part of our community. The kids were good students and have lots of friends, and of course, the teachers loved them."

Avon Lake Superintendent Bob Scott also released the following statement Tuesday night:

"Erieview Elementary School (part of Avon Lake City Schools) lost 2 wonderful students today, our hearts are broken. This tragedy defies our understanding, but our community is here for our students. Counselors will be on-site at Erieview in the morning for students and staff."

Residents who live in the neighborhood, like Gina Dayton, told News 5 her community has never dealt with a tragedy of this magnitude.

“It's shocking, shocking," Dayton said. “It's a great neighborhood, all families, a ton of kids, always kids out here playing every night I walk through here. I’m in disbelief, I can’t imagine what the family was going through, what could have happened or what the family was dealing with."

