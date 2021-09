COUNTY DEPARTMENT – CHANCERY DIVISION. JAVIER HERRERA, SOLEDAD AGUILERA, MIDLAND FUNDING LLC. PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on February 23, 2021, an agent for The Judicial Sales Corporation, will at 10:30 AM on October 13, 2021, at The Judicial Sales Corporation, One South Wacker Drive, CHICAGO, IL, 60606, sell at a public sale to the highest bidder, as set forth below, the following described real estate:

