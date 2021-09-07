Oconto Police: Man shot after confrontation over package of narcotics

A man was shot after a confrontation over a package containing narcotics, according to Oconto Police.

Police provided an update Tuesday on a shooting that happened late last week in the 2000 block of Superior Avenue. Officers responded to the scene Friday to find a victim with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest. He was taken to a hospital where he remains in stable condition.

According to Oconto Police, the investigation revealed that a package containing narcotics had been delivered by mail to that address on Superior Avenue. Police said the suspect, Cody Krueger, had prior knowledge and was waiting for the package to be delivered.

Police said a confrontation ensued at the mailbox and that's when the victim was shot.

Oconto Police also said that two other people named as suspects were not directly involved in the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.