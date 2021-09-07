CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

BMW dubbed the most shared car brand on Instagram

By Gabriel Nica
BMW BLOG
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like BMW’s popularity on major social media platforms is not decreasing in any way. The Bavarian brand has always been one of the crowd favorites on these platforms and even in a number of popular songs. People usually tend to associate themselves with the blue and white roundel and what it stands for. Even in recent years, when the Munich-based manufacturer stirred some controversy, people haven’t necessarily turned their backs on it.

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw I3#Bmw X4#Bavarian#Confused Com#Lexus#Dodge#Land Rover#Volvo#The Range Rover Sport#Toyota#Kia#P13
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy