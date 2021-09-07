CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Viral video of student attack could lead to adult criminal charges at Howell High School

By Jim Kiertzner
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
Editor's note: Warning: this video contains graphic content

The viral video circulating on social media in Livingston County shows two teens attacking a third teen. The victim falls to the ground and continues to get punched and kicked and has his shoes taken.

Parents who have watched the video say it is “nauseating” and “sad” and “makes me want to cry.”

Some contacted 7 Action News frustrated that only limited information was being given by the school district and police.

We’ve gotten some answers.

Howell Police confirm to 7 Action News this incident happened last Tuesday at the high school. They also say the student who was attacked is Autistic, but the investigation could reveal more than bullying. Police say the teens are cooperating, the case will go to the prosecutor and could result in adult assault charges.

Parents in Howell say the teens should be suspended and charged. Brandy Bigelow says, “Absolutely they should be prosecuted. The only thing we should be teaching our children is to love each other and be kind to each other and respect each other.”

Karen Somers says, “I feel sad for some of these kids. I know a lot of them are stressed out. So I hope somebody gets help for all of them.”

Some parents contacted 7 Action News because the school district and police were not saying much about the case. The statement says:

"Howell High School and Howell Public Schools are aware of a video circulating that shows an assault on a student that took place shortly after the school day concluded. The incident was reported to the high school team by fellow students. Upon learning of the incident, the high school worked quickly to identify those involved. As a school and a district, we do not tolerate this type of behavior. The school has started the discipline process per the district’s student handbook, and law enforcement is involved."

Beth Watts
5d ago

They shouldn't be suspended, they should be EXPELLED!!! What kind of parents raise their kids to behave like this? They should be held responsible as well.

Joan Lane
4d ago

I went to high school in Detroit Our school was known to be the most unsafe and roughest high school to attend. This is exactly what went on at my school. No one did anything about it. Students were out of control and pretty much ran that school. The teachers were afraid for their own lives and turned a cheek when a student was abused by another student. I learned in high school how to run or to fight. I was cheated out of my education. These students should be prosecuted as adults. They know what they are doing is wrong and they don’t care. Parents of these kids need to be charged for a crime too cause they don’t care what their kids are doing. Put these unruly kids in prison. They don’t deserve to be treated with respect cause they don’t respect anyone.

Dacey Warner
6d ago

this kind of teenagers should never come back to school

ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

