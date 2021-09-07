CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia bans open carry of guns at city public events, parks and government buildings

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA — The city of Columbia has banned openly carrying guns during events, such as festivals and parades, in the wake of a recent state law. City officials approved a measure Sept. 7 to banning the open carry of firearms during permitted city events and from carrying a gun of any kind into city buildings or facilities without permission from the city manager or police chief.

