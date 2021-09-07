CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towards an all-time high: Bitcoin could sustainably rise above $ 50,000 | 09/07/21

By Hasan Sheikh
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin could now rise sustainably above the $ 50,000 mark. After the all-time high of $ 65,000, the mega-mark of $ 100,000 would then be targeted. From Gerd Weger. Bitcoin is approaching a market capitalization of $ 1 trillion again. The entire crypto market has now clearly exceeded the two trillion dollar mark. With Bitcoin rising above the $ 50,000 mark, it should now be targeting its all-time high.

