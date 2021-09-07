CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Digest: Kyle Busch fined $50,000 for reckless driving at Darlington

By Associated Press
Sun-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Busch was fined $50,000 by NASCAR on Tuesday for recklessly entering the garage following a crash in the opening race of the Cup Series playoffs. Busch was fined for a safety violation, actions detrimental to stock car racing and violating NASCAR member conduct guidelines during Saturday night’s race at Darlington Raceway. Busch had crashed midway through the race and as he pulled into the garage area, Busch ran over several orange safety cones at a considerable amount of speed as spectators hurried out the way of the No. 18 Toyota.

www.sunjournal.com

