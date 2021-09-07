CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Salvador’s Bitcoin Play Starts With a Price Crash, Technical Difficulties

By Jose Antonio Lanz
decrypt.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Salvador President Nayib Bukele and his wife, Gabriela. Image: Wikimedia Commons. The labor pains associated with Bitcoin becoming legal tender in El Salvador have been rough: Protests in the streets, critics arrested by police without charge, rebuke from international organizations, and a state of national uncertainty have set the tone over the last 90 days—ever since President Nayib Bukele set the country down this path.

