Engaging, Inspiring and Empowering the Next Generation of Women Institute for Women’s Leadership. Green Bay, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Institute for Women’s Leadership is dedicated to engaging, inspiring and empowering the next generation of women leaders. The Institute offers certificate programs for women at every stage of their career. Leadership is a powerful tool that can be used to eliminate barriers, change perspectives, create social change and improve the lives of others.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO