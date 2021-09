BRUNSWICK — Drake Byrd scored a goal in each half as the Bowdoin men’s soccer team beat the University of New England 3-0 on Tuesday. Minseo Bae also scored for Bowdoin (1-0) and Ryan Houseman had an assist. Triston O’Hagan had 15 saves for UNE (1-2-0). BATES 9, MAINE MARITIME...