Michelle JoLyn Bailey Briggs of Vero Beach, FL, passed unexpectedly August 30th 2021 after a brief battle with Covid-19. Michelle was born July 9th 1961 to Lynn and William Bailey, in Warren PA. Michelle graduated Eisenhower High in 1981. She went on to marry her beloved husband, Troy A Briggs, who served with the U.S Navy Seabees. She was a proud Seabee wife that followed Troy all over the world. In 1985 they had their only daughter Brandi L Briggs.