Bluffton University attend State of the University forum
Bluffton University students attended the State of the University forum put on by president Dr. Jane Wood. The president gave students a look into what the university is currently working on, including preparing them for workplaces that have been shaped by new technologies. She also gave students the chance to discuss what they heard in the forum and ask her questions specifically about any concerns that they may have as university students.www.hometownstations.com
Comments / 0