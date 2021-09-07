CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Resident of The Villages arrested on DUI charge after crashing into roundabout

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA resident of The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing into a roundabout. Melissa Crosby, 49, who lives at 1217 Ballesteros Drive in the Village of Santiago, was at the wheel of a black Volkswagen Jetta with New York license plates in the wee hours Sunday morning when she crashed into a decorative street light pole in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and El Camino Real near Savannah Center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

