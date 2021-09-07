Ravenna Will Soon Get an Exciting New Indian Restaurant From a Rising Star Chef

Chef Preeti Agarwal is feeling sporty. After successfully transitioning her popular Indian tasting menu pop-up Meesha into a full-fledged Fremont dining destination, Agarwal is now ready to put down stakes in Ravenna with Kricket Club, what she calls “a refined but casual” restaurant reminiscent of private member cricket clubs in her native India. It will take over the space formerly occupied by Salare, and hopes to open sometime in October. Seattle PI first reported the news.