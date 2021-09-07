Tuesday PM Forecast: no fake out, lower humidity is coming

After one more day of isolated showers and thunderstorms, a cold front will push through the area. Expect a noticeable drop in humidity and low temperatures. Next 24 Hours: The overnight hours will remain partly cloudy with spotty showers. Low temperatures will be seasonably muggy for early September, dropping into the low 70s. With a weak front stationed across the southeastern half of the forecast area, isolated showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast on Wednesday but mainly for those locations closer to the front, south and east of Baton Rouge. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.