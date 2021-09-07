CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Ethics panel announces new investigations of four lawmakers

By Susan Ferrechio
Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday it would initiate investigations into four lawmakers over separate possible violations cited by an outside ethics group. The subjects are Tom Malinowski, a New Jersey Democrat; Alex Mooney, a West Virginia Republican; Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Minnesota Republican; and Rep. Mike Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican. Each is under investigation for separate matters.

www.washingtonexaminer.com

